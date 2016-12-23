Nigeria: Muslim Ummah Urged to Emulate Prophet Muhammad

Muslim Ummah (Community) in Nigeria has been urged to emulate the exemplary characters of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that made him unique among mankind.

Founder and Chief Missioner (worldwide) of the Zawiyatul-Sofwatur-Rahmatil-Islamiyyat (ZASRAM), Ota, Ogun State, Sheik Abdur-Razaq Onaolapo Kasolayo, who made the call last Sunday at his mosque's Maoludi Nabiyi said "it was our Prophet's character of honesty, trust worthiness, justice and fairness to all without discrimination that made his community an orderly one during his life time."

According to the cleric, if all the community leaders of nowadays imbibe the holy Prophet's character in their day-to-day affairs, "our society would have been better for it," reminding that, "the almighty Allah is so pleased with his golden messenger's character so much that he described him in the glorious Qur'an that, 'surely, you are a man of great character',".

The Ifon, Osun State born cleric, who regretted the disorderliness in the society today blamed the decay on the leadership of various communities, lamenting that "the leadership lack quality because of their chaotic way of life."

The concerned Islamic Scholar therefore implored both leaders and followers in any community today to turn a new leaf enthusing that, "if we all agree to change our attitudinal behavior, the society would be better for all of us."

He emphasized the power good behavior wield in the society just as he reminded his congregation that, "Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) converted a lot of pagans to Islam through his behavioral pattern," asserting that, "even the non believers of his time agreed that he is of great character."

Any leader that worth his salt, Kasolayo stated, "should work his talk by saying, 'do as I do and not as I say'."