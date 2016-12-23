23 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elderly Man Found Dead in Pool

A 71-year-old man was found dead in his pool in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning, ER24 said in a statement. It is suspected that he had been in the water for more than a day.

His gardener discovered his body and alerted neighbours.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said when paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:30 they found the man submerged in the pool.

"Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead. It is believed that he has been submerged in the pool for more than a day.

"However, local authorities were called to the scene to investigate."

Source: News24

South Africa

