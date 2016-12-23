23 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cop Shoots Self After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

A police constable shot and killed himself in the early hours of Friday morning after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend, police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the constable's body was found in a shack in an informal settlement in Mamelodi East, Pretoria.

He allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Thursday and then later turned the gun on himself.

"He allegedly knocked at her door and when she opened, he shot her and fled the scene in a Volkswagen Polo Vivo that he stole a few yards from the scene."

The officer had been stationed at the Mamelodi West police station.

Source: News24

South Africa

Travellers Beware - Visa Cards 'Not Working' in Zimbabwe

It's a nightmare. You travel back to cash-strapped Zimbabwe for Christmas ready to spread a bit of festive cheer with… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.