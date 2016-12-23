Nigeria: 'Youth Alive Basketball League Dunks Off January'

Following the just concluded Youth Alive Basketball League in Ekiti on Dec 21, Gbade Olatona, the league's coordinator says the Lagos version of the competition will commence on Jan. 21, 2017.

Olatona disclosed this in a statement made available yesterday in Lagos.

He also said the date for the commencement of the registration of clubs was Dec. 1, while the game would dunk off on Jan. 21.

According to the statement, the junior league for which registration has already commenced will close registration on Jan. 6.

Olatona said that there would be a meeting of the local organising committee, parents and coaches/proprietors of each participating teams.

He said that there would be a release of fixtures of the game days and venues on Jan. 13, while a parents' forum would hold on Jan. 14.

"There will be a refreshers course for the participating teams on Jan. 21 which will be handled by the veteran coach, Lateef Erinfolami.

"The jump ball date commences on Jan 21 after the refreshers course by 2.00 pm," the statement said.

The competition, in its eight edition, features over 30 male and female youth teams yearly, exposing over 1, 000 youths from ages 12 to 20 to competitive basketball.

