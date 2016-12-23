20 December 2016

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: State of the Nation Address Postponed to Jan 5

press release

Parliament has rescheduled the presentation of the State of the Nation Address by President John Mahama to Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10.00am prompt.

The address, which was earlier tabled for Thursday 22nd of December 2016, will be the President's final address to the country before handing over office to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to a statement released by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the office Parliament, Kate Addo, the address would be in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The presentation will also herald the end of the life of the sixth Parliament of the fourth republic which will officially terminate on the 6th of January 2017.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)

