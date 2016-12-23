23 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bodies of Six Siblings to Be Exhumed in Anambra State

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The sleepy community of Ekwulumilli in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the delay in releasing the autopsy report, by the state police command barely six months after the mysterious death of six children of the same parents in the area.

The absence of the police autopsy report, according to the elders of the community, might equally lead to the exhumation of the six dead bodies for more investigations to be carried out.

Facts had emerged recently that homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Awka, collected the samples of the tissues of the deceased persons before their burial.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, told newsmen on phone that she was not in a position to give detailed information regarding the situation, but some elders of the community, who spoke on the matter, confirmed that they were yet to see the police autopsy result and, therefore, might request for the exhumation of the bodies.

