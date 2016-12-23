23 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Plateau Drills 340 Boreholes, Tackles Rusted Water Pipes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Worried by the chronic water scarcity during the dry season and attendant outbreak of diseases, Plateau State government has drilled 340 hand pump bore holes across local government areas in the state to provide potable drinking water for the citizens.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Muhammad Nazif and his Water Resources and Energy counterpart, Ja'afaru Wuyep, disclosed these to newsmen in Jos.

The project, Nazif explained, was being supported by the EU-UNICEF through the Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, PRUWASSA, noting that "the Lalong-led administration is also making efforts to reposition the Bokkos Water Treatment Plant and make it functional as rehabilitation of the facility is at an advanced stage."

Similarly, Wuyep disclosed: "Efforts are ongoing to restore several kilometres of rusted water pipelines to supply water to several communities within the Jos/Bukuru metropolis, which was disrupted in 2014 because of the construc-tion of overhead bridge at the secretariat junction."

Nigeria

Over a Million Displaced in the North - Report

Over 1.7 million Nigerians are still living as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 12 northern states and the Federal… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.