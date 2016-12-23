Nigeria: Plateau Drills 340 Boreholes, Tackles Rusted Water Pipes

Worried by the chronic water scarcity during the dry season and attendant outbreak of diseases, Plateau State government has drilled 340 hand pump bore holes across local government areas in the state to provide potable drinking water for the citizens.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Muhammad Nazif and his Water Resources and Energy counterpart, Ja'afaru Wuyep, disclosed these to newsmen in Jos.

The project, Nazif explained, was being supported by the EU-UNICEF through the Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, PRUWASSA, noting that "the Lalong-led administration is also making efforts to reposition the Bokkos Water Treatment Plant and make it functional as rehabilitation of the facility is at an advanced stage."

Similarly, Wuyep disclosed: "Efforts are ongoing to restore several kilometres of rusted water pipelines to supply water to several communities within the Jos/Bukuru metropolis, which was disrupted in 2014 because of the construc-tion of overhead bridge at the secretariat junction."