21 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Ould Khelifa Holds Discussions With Mauritanian PM

Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa on Tuesday held discussions with Mauritanian Prime Minister Yahya Ould Hademine, who is on a three-day visit to Algeria, said Wednesday the Lower House in a statement.

The discussions were attended by Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal and Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Messahel, added the statement.

The two sides focused on the longstanding relations between Algeria and Mauritania, as well as the efforts of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz for multidimensional cooperation between the two countries serving the interests of the two peoples.

The two officials also discussed the challenges faced by the African continent and the Arab world and examined means to strengthen peace and stability.

In this regard, they underlined Algeria's role in the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the Sahel region and North Africa, said the Lower House's statement.

