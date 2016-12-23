Botswana: Programme Has Economic Potential

Mabesekwa — Kgosi Tshwaro Masisi of Mabesekwa says the poverty eradication programme has potential to bring in the desired socio-economic development.

Speaking in an interview recently, Kgosi Masisi encouraged residents of the settlements that fall under Mabesekwa to show interest towards seeking relevant advice about the packages offered and make use of them.

He said if beneficiaries could run and manage their projects well, this could enhance the socio-economic developments and more people could have something to look up to as a means to positively transform their standards of living.

Kgosi Masisi also highlighted that these socio-economic activities will also contribute immensely to the growth of their areas.

He said though some areas are still considered as settlements, this should not discourage residents to seek interventions that would benefit them.

"Possible measures are implemented that every legible Motswana should benefit from this programme despite their geographical location and if these are used in a wise manner, this could be a leading step to more developments," he said.

Kgosi Masisi also indicated that some interesting factors about this programme is that beneficiaries are not expected to payback the resources they are assisted with, therefore they should always strive for the best outcomes of the given project.

"Beneficiaries of the poverty eradication programme are not expected to pay back, instead they have to come up with strategies that will help their projects flourish and be in a position to create employment opportunities for others," he said.

Meanwhile, Kgosi Masisi also urged residents of Mabesekwa to exercise necessary patience about the implementation of more developments within the village.

"Though we still yearn for more developments, we ought to be patient and appreciate that efforts are made. We have a fully-fledged primary school, health post and others, which gives us hope," he said.

Kgosi Masisi also indicated that they have a mobile clinic, which visits every Friday to issue out Anti-Retro-Viral (ARVs) drugs and offer other related services.

On other issues, Kgosi Masisi expressed a concern about some parents from some of the settlement areas, who fail to support the welfare of their children.

He said though necessary arrangements are made for these children to receive proper education, some parents do not give out necessary support and have a tendency to send their children on errands such as cattle herding and grass cutting.

Kgosi Masisi also said the other disheartening issue is that some parents encourage issues of teenage pregnancies as they have a habit of arranging marriage for their under age children.

Source : BOPA