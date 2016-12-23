South Africa: Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend to Remain in Custody

A Durban man accused of murdering his girlfriend will be kept in police custody for now, authorities said on Friday.

Mmeli Phili, 30, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until December 29.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on December 17, the couple had booked a room at a lodge in Pinetown.

"Towards midnight the suspect had a fight with his girlfriend, who was severely assaulted and was transported to a clinic for medical attention."

Gwala said the woman died a few hours later.

Police then started a murder investigation.

Gwala said Phili handed himself over to police after discovering authorities had been looking for him.

