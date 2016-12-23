23 December 2016

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Lauds Lagos, Kebbi On Production of Lake Rice

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Lake Rice

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Lagos and Kebbi governments for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of LAKE Rice (Lagos-Kebbi Rice).

The president commended the commitment of Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu of Lagos and Kebbi respectively in bringing to fruition the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2016 on substantially meeting the country's rice requirement.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Buhari expressed delight at the relatively cheaper price of LAKE Rice especially at this period of recession.

"It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations," he added.

According to the president, what the two states have done is evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue.

The president recalled that in his 2017 budget presentation before the National Assembly, he said that "a new era is rising in which we must grow what we eat and consume what we make."

According to him, the LAKE Rice achievement is in furtherance of the above goal.

President Buhari urged other state governments to replicate the laudable example of LAKE Rice in other staple crops and dairy products.

The president pledged the Federal Government's readiness to continue to support such initiatives by providing the enabling environment, policies and incentives for agriculture to thrive in order for the nation to achieve food security.

He expressed optimistism that the country would attain rice sufficiency by 2019.

NAN

More on This

Lagos Residents Flood Sales Centres to Buy Lake Rice

Twenty-four hours after the governments of Lagos and Kebbi States officially unveiled Lake Rice at the State House,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.