Tanzania: Let It Be Peaceful Festive Weekend

editorial

CHRISTMAS and the Boxing Day are around the corner, Tanzanians, countrywide, are there to celebrate both of them.

Though it is a religious ceremony, Christmas has been all religions' affair, most often marked with various sports, music and dance acts.

There are several Mainland Premier League football matches, Mwalimu Nyerere Cricket games and Cycling race in Arusha are among the notable sports activities besides countless music and entertainment events to be staged during the festive weekend. Christmas is a holy day for Christians.

It is a celebration of the birth of Jesus, whom they hold to be the Son of God. The message that Christians take from this holy day is one of love, peace and understanding.

The teachings of Jesus direct all people to be kind to the poor and the afflicted. In peace loving countries like Tanzania, one does not have to be Christian to see how that message appeals to us. It is a message for us to look outward, to recognize our fellow man, to see more than just our needs and wants.

It is a directive for us to act. In all; sports grounds, entertainment halls, bars where both music and sports acts are widely common; we wish peace and love to govern both forms of entertainments. It will not be easy for some people, but we should promise ourselves to strictly observe it in this festive season and all year long.

The ability of sports to take people away from conflict, create oases of peace, and transcend divides, has been truly amazing. Most of the sports megastars have been used to advocate peace and harmony that's why sports have been the mankind's most loved friend.

Celebrate the Christmas with family and friends. Sing, play, dance with them and rejoice because that is the magic Christmas. Have a merry and peaceful Christmas.