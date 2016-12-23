Namibia: Year Ends With Tumbling Economy

THOUGH the official unemployment rate for 2015 is yet to be confirmed early next year by the Namibian Statistics Agency, available market information indicates that more jobs have been lost this year in the construction and manufacturing sectors, a situation that is common during periods of recession.

Available information also indicates that consumer spending remained weak this year, a situation not surprising, given a cycle of high inflation, high interest rates and low government spending.

Due to low consumption demand for consumers amid a cycle of high cost of borrowing, many businesses found themselves unable to survive and thus some have closed doors, citing both a troubled global economy and effects coming from neighbouring crashed economies such as the Angolan one.

Last month, managing director and co-owner of textiles company Dinapama, David Namalenga said the company's decision to retrench 46 employees was a result of a cash crunch in neighbouring Angola.

Like in many similar cases, Namalenga said there is not much work anymore, and the company has not received payments for some work as Angolan clients struggle to pay.

Last week, the country's economy had slipped into a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of declining GDP figures were recorded.

In an exclusive interview with The Namibian this week, Milner Siboleka, an economist at First Capital Treasury Solutions said trends in the economy during the period of the 2009 recession and this year's remain similar.

"If we recall well in 2009, commodity prices fell sharply, a situation that led to the contraction of the mining sector, while inflation and interest rates remained high and fiscal spending was tightened, thereby starving economic activities further," he said.

He said the construction sector contracted by 17%, while commodity prices fell sharply since 2015 and inflation is also at its peak.

"What comes out quite convincing of the sources of this recession is that the trend of economic contraction in quarters two and three is identical to the trends seen in the mining, manufacturing and construction sectors, which remain the only sectors to have contracted in these successive quarters.

These three sectors have a combined contribution of 27% to GDP, which is sufficient to influence the direction of the economy if all these three sectors pull in one direction, he said.

GOING FORWARD

The National Planning Commission spokesperson, Fillemon Nangonya, told The Namibian that during the period between January and March 2017, which is the fourth quarter of government financial year, the government is not expecting any major changes.

"This is because the fiscal policy position of the current Medium Term Expenditure Framework is to bring the medium-term expenditure outlook in line with the significant reduction in public revenue, support the rebuilding of macro-fiscal accounts and aim to lift tomorrow's growth potential and social welfare through a pro-poor and growth-friendly fiscal consolidation programme," he said.

Going forward, Siboleka said the country could see a further downturn as little information is pointing towards a situation of recovery.

"Among the trends that will drag economic activities towards a further downturn are the prolonged high inflation levels and interest rates which will continue to hurt household spending, corporate profits and investments," he said.

He added that besides the continued headwinds during the recession period, the country has room to reverse the situation, using both monetary and fiscal policies.

He is of the opinion that a combination of a further fiscal and monetary policy tightening will drag the economy further down, unless spending priorities are revised and adjusted to address the current situation our economy finds itself in.

"What we need now in Namibia is stimulus expansionary fiscal policy (increase government spending) to reverse the recession and keep the economy afloat. For as long as we borrow for a good cause to invest in the growth we want for our economy, then accumulated debt will be sustainable," he said.

Like many economists said in the past, recession can serve as a lesson that the country may need to further come up with other measures to minimise external shocks from the global economy.

"The current significant reliance on the mining sector will continue making us vulnerable to shocks in the global economy," he added.

Furthermore, the construction sector will remain subdued by further cuts of government spending and low investments by the private sector, said Siboleka.