Namibia: Empty Car Washes and Lots of Wood

WITH holidaymakers flocking out of Windhoek for a coastal breeze or traditional village life, business in the capital is experiencing the annual slump during the festive season.

The most affected are small enterprises such as car wash businesses and wood sellers.

Firewood is piling up at petrol stations and grocery outlets, and many car-wash businesses have temporarily closed shop due to poor patronage.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, 25-year-old Justus Andreas from Okatope in the Ohangwena region who sells firewood at the Wanaheda busstop, said his business has plummeted since the beginning of December.

Before most Windhoek residents went on holiday, Andreas said he would make about N$200 per day, but he now only takes home about N$60 per day.

One bundle costs N$30.

"It is really bad, but it is better than staying at home," he said.

Andreas buys the firewood in bulk from a farm close to Gobabis for N$1 500. Transporting the wood to Windhoek costs him about N$1 000.

"Sometimes you can even come here and sell nothing at all; that is how bad it is."

Meanwhile, only a few car-wash businesses along the usually busy Eveline Street in the Greenwell Matongo residential area are operating.

Car-wash owner for the past four years, Thomas Nakale said the number of vehicles washed per day has dropped from the average of 20 to about four or five during the festive season.

"Most cars we wash are taxis. Private cars are not around anymore."

On the other hand, kapana vendors are reporting business as usual.

An anonymous kapana vendor said those spending their festive season in Windhoek appear to be enjoying a binge of the Namibian fast food.

- Nampa