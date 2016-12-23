Namibia: Delayed Govt Payments Affect SME Bank Performance - Bank Denies Drying Up Funds

THE SME Bank, without giving figures, said it is affected with regard to the performance of its clients whom the bank has financed for tenders from government and local authorities, as government has been delaying payments to service providers.

The bank has however denied an allegation that it is running out of money, saying the bank is providing services to the public on a daily basis - to depositors and borrowers.

However, The Namibian is reliably informed that the bank, which is majority-owned by the Namibian government, has its coffers drying up and is not able to give out loans to smaller businesses as usual.

SME bank was also unable to provide The Namibian with the total amount of money that the SME bank has given out in loans, referring the paper to its latest audited results which it says "will be published soon".

"SME Bank is regulated by Bank of Namibia and its results are published in terms of the Banking Act. The bank can only publish audited results," said Liina Iyambo, SME bank's marketing manager.

Last October, The Namibian reported that the SME Bank had not yet released its audited reports according to the banking laws, a few years since its inception.

In October 2015, SME Bank chief executive officer Tawanda Mumvuma told The Namibian that in the two years of its existence, the bank has gathered close to 10 000 clients that make deposits and normal transactions.

"SME Bank supports the SME sector in Namibia through the provision of affordable and accessible financial services and business support," Iyambo claimed.