Namibia: Call for Land Bill Input Questioned

LAND activists and specialists have accused government of not properly consulting stakeholders on the proposed draft Land Bill draft and that the time given for input is unreasonable.

An advertisement flighted by the land reform ministry last week called for input on the proposed draft by the deadline of 16 January 2017.

Land reform minister Utoni Nujoma wants to reintroduce the draft in February 2017 during the fourth session of the sixth parliament to allow for more time to deliberate it.

The announcement did not, however, sit well with land activists, specialists and farmers as they say the call for input at this time of the year is unreasonable, a miscarriage of proper procedure and should be withdrawn.

Nujoma on Wednesday told The Namibian that he does not see the time or time frame given as unreasonable since the ministry has been consulting on the issue since 2006.

The minister added that the invitation for input was just done since parliamentarians were given more time to go through the bill before pronouncing themselves on it.

"We just thought we would extend it since it was delayed by the drafters," Nujoma said.

Communal farmer Amon Ngavetene said the call for input and comments should be withdrawn as it will not serve any purpose to the consultation process.

"Almost everyone is on holiday and even the NGOs who want to, will not be able to give their contributions," he said.

Ngavetene said the ministry is expecting stakeholders and interested parties to give input while it is not even clear where the draft bill can be accessed.

"I emailed the ministry to ask where I can get the bill and I still have no response," the farmer said.

Ngavetene said for the bill to be passed before a land conference creates the impression that the ministry is not serious about input and recommendations.

He said they do not know there have been consultations since 2006 and this shows that the consultation process was not robust enough.

Associate professor in the land and property science department at Namibia University of Science and Technology Werner Wolfgang said calling for input at this time of the year is unreasonable.

Having gone through the draft bill, Wolfgang said the document does not speak to the current and that going on the ground to find out what exactly is going on is needed. Wolfgang said the conferebce only serves a limited purpose.

Land activist Sima Luipert said for the minister to table the bill before a land conference is putting the cart before the horse.

Luipert said she does not see how the call for input during the festive season will be fruitful.