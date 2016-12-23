Namibia: Generous Junior Star Ploughs Back

DELANO Muller dedicated a significant portion of his national junior sportsman of the year winnings to bring festive cheer to less fortunate youth of Khorixas and Fransfontein.

On 17 December, the generous 12-year-old world kickboxing champion used N$20 000 of his N$50 000 prize money to purchase footballs, clothing and food items for 150 destitute youngsters.

The gesture, a first by a Namibian sports personality, earned Muller unbridled gratitude and new friends, who hailed him as "a true champion" and role model.

"Herewith our gratitude goes out to the junior sportsman of the year award winner Delano Muller's unselfishness, to share his recently awarded prize with the local youth of Khorixas and Fransfontein," said Gideon Gurirab, a representative of the sport ministry in the Kunene region.

"We were very amazed and full of praise for the humble show by Delano, a true champion who reached out and motivated young people, by hosting a social event at the Khorixas heritage site. Delano Muller further encouraged the young people in his speech, highlighting the importance of sport and how it can change lives," Gurirab stated.

The commendable act is in keeping with the youngster's character, say those close to him. The youngest of four children, his mother Anita Muller described Delano as "a gentle and caring person".

Also an accomplished gymnast, the driven youngster holds kickboxing and motivation classes over school holidays in rural areas.

"Every child should have the opportunity to practice a sport," he said.

One of his mentors, Namibia Kickboxing Federation president Stephanus Schoonbee said the youngster has a unique personality and is destined for greatness.

"Delano is a very motivated young man who always delivers his best, whether it is in sport, his personal goals or life in general," Schoonbee narrated.

"Delano's kind nature and maturity makes him a great asset to our federation and his willingness to always strive to do his best, and most of all motivate and set an outstanding example to all those around him, is a rare quality found in young people today," he added proudly.

Muller is an exceptional athlete who has been kickboxing since 2010, competing in several national and international competitions.

Earlier this year, he won a mixed martial arts title, and managed three third place finishes in continuous sparring and the fitness division at the Battle of Atlanta World Championships in the United States of America.

He also managed first place an incredible six times in point sparring, continuous sparring, creative forms, extreme kicking, mixed martial arts and tag team at the South West District Classic in George, South Africa.

He followed that up with victory in continuous and point sparring at the Jungle War Seven International competition in Pretoria, before adding more success at the Arnold Swarzenegger Classic in Johannesburg.

Back home, Muller competed in the inter-club competition and got a third place in the Jiu-Jitsu competition. He holds the rank of junior black belt - the youngest Namibian to achieve the honour.

"Delano treats all people with respect and dignity and truly wears his belt with pride and honour," Schoonbee said.