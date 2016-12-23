Namibia: Woman Wants N$10 000 for Dislocated Ankle

A WINDHOEK woman, whose ankle was dislocated after a Chinese national drove over her foot, wants to be paid N$10 000, but the man has offered N$5 000 instead.

Zhao Che ran over Rusia Hamutenya's foot while she was on duty at the TransNamib gate in the Southern Industrial Area in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Hamutenya (37), who is employed by a security company in Windhoek, claimed that her ankle was dislocated when Zhao refused to let her take down his vehicle's number plate and drove over her foot instead.

She said Zhao undertook to pay for her medical expenses provided she did not open a case with the police. According to Hamutenya, they then went to Katututa Intermediate Hospital for treatment where Zhao gave her N$300 for medical expenses and a N$100 for taxi fare.

Hamuteya also said Zhao visited her in Okuryangava yesterday seeking to settle but they failed to agree on the amount leading to a verbal confrontation at the Stop 'n Shop complex.

The police were called and the pair was dragged to Ombili police mobile station where the police arbitrated but to no avail. They then sent them to Wanaheda Police Station. Station commander Josia Shikongo said he referred the case to the Katutura Police Station.

Zhao argued that he can only pay N$5 000 because the ankle was not broken.

"I just want to settle this. We can then go our separate ways," he said, adding that he runs the Zhao Construction company. Hamutenya told The Namibian yesterday that she refused to go to a private doctor because maybe they would even bribe him to lie.

A police officer said no case was opened because the two wanted to settle on their own and without going to court.

"He wants this to be over and she wants money so no case can be opened until she decides to do so," the officer said.

Andreas Philipus, who translated for Zhao, said there was never an agreement about money and that Hamutenya's demands were shocking. According to Phillipus, Zhao only realised that he had driven over Hamutenya's foot when people alerted him and he slowed down to find out. Tobias Hainyeko constituency councillor Christopher Likuuua said people should not take advantage of others by silencing them.

"Our Namibian people with better understanding take advantage of people like her who lack knowledge. Let us, who understand, help others and make a difference," he said.

Community activist Monica Nambelela, who was also at the scene, said poverty is one of the reasons why people are willing to settle for money without fully understanding the maginitude of the damage.