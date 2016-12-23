Kenya: University Staff Threaten to Paralyse Activities Over Failed CBA

Learning in public universities could be paralysed in January after lecturers and non-teaching staff demanded that negotiations for a 2013-2017 Collective bargaining agreement (CBA) be concluded in the next two weeks.

Universities staff academic union (UASU) and Kenya University staff union (KUSU) have jointly asked the government to conclude negotiations by January 10 with a view of being accommodated in the budgetary estimates for the next financial year.

"That the inter-public universities councils consultative forum (IPUCCF) give the counter proposal to the unions on or before January 3," said KUSU secretary general Charles Mukhwaya and UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga in a joint statement on Friday.

The two warned that failure, all employees of public universities will be forced to resort to other available means to reclaim their lost dignity.

"Next year will be an election year in the country and the government must facilitate university councils to immediately embark on urgent negotiations," said Dr Mukhwaya.