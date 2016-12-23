Kenya: Court Says There Was Public Participation in Joho's Sh200 Billion Housing Project

Three organisations have lost a case in which they are challenging the implementation of an ambitious Sh200 billion housing project by the Mombasa County government.

In the planned upgrade, the county government seeks to demolish and reconstruct ten estates.

Justice Patrick Otieno said he does not doubt there was public participation in having the plan, which is part of the county government's Vision 2035, implemented.

The judge ruled that public participation should include continuous update of the project with provisions of a suggestion box.

"The press, both the print and the electronic media, should be engaged when the implementation of the projects kicks off," said Justice Otieno.

The judge also said that public participation in the project should continue at every stage of the project.

"The basic element of public participation is dissemination of information. There was some consultations though," said the judge.

FOLLOW UN HOUSING REGULATIONS

Justice Otieno further ruled that in case of any demolition, it should follow the United Nations regulations on housing.

The court also said that there has been no demonstration from the petitioners that the project will interfere with the people's right to housing.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, Legal Advice Centre, Haki Yetu St Patrick's and Transparency International Kenya had filed the case challenging the implementation of the project citing lack of public participation.

Mr Oluga argued that the county government did not seek views from them as key stakeholders in the design, conceptualisation or anticipated implementation of the plan.

The organisations also claimed that the plan failed to comply with the law that requires that in the procurement and award of a contract to a private party, the contracting authority should be guided by the principles of transparency, free and fair competition.

RECONSTRUCT 12 ESTATES

The county government seeks to supply 31,135 housing units after demolishing and reconstructing 12 housing estates.

County executive in charge of Housing, Mr Anthony Njaramba, said the units will comprise a mix of bed sitters, one, two and three bedroomed houses.

Through an affidavit filed in court, Mr Njaramba said there will be amenities such as recreational facilities, health centres, schools and commercial centres.

"As all the existing units are to be demolished, the county government of Mombasa has identified suitable alternative accommodation for them (tenants) as developments are being undertaken," said Mr Njaramba.