Kenyans will have an extended Christmas break after the government declared Tuesday a public holiday.

In a gazette notice on Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery announced December 27, will not be a working day, clearing rumours that had swirled around the day.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Tuesday, the December 27, 2016, be a public holiday," the notice said.

As is the norm, the Public Holidays Act says that if a holiday falls on a Sunday, the next day (Monday) automatically becomes a holiday too. This is because Sundays are traditionally off days.

This year's Christmas falls on Sunday, but the following day (Monday) is also a holiday on its own, meaning that the break will be extended to Tuesday.

Many Kenyans had either directly asked the Ministry for clarification or posted inquiries on its social media pages.

But even after the notice was published, the Ministry had to follow on it and confirm that it was genuine.

"It is legit. Happy holidays," Interior Ministry Tweeted.