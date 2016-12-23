23 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: December 27 Is Public Holiday, Nkaissery Announces

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aggrey Mutambo

Kenyans will have an extended Christmas break after the government declared Tuesday a public holiday.

In a gazette notice on Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery announced December 27, will not be a working day, clearing rumours that had swirled around the day.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Tuesday, the December 27, 2016, be a public holiday," the notice said.

As is the norm, the Public Holidays Act says that if a holiday falls on a Sunday, the next day (Monday) automatically becomes a holiday too. This is because Sundays are traditionally off days.

This year's Christmas falls on Sunday, but the following day (Monday) is also a holiday on its own, meaning that the break will be extended to Tuesday.

Many Kenyans had either directly asked the Ministry for clarification or posted inquiries on its social media pages.

But even after the notice was published, the Ministry had to follow on it and confirm that it was genuine.

"It is legit. Happy holidays," Interior Ministry Tweeted.

Kenya

Woman Forced to Leave for Births Loses 5 Babies

A woman in Bahati village in Taita Taveta County is mourning the death of her five newborn babies after they died in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.