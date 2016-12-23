23 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Suspends NGO Board Order on IFES

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

The High Court has suspended NGO board order stopping International Foundation for Electoral Systems from offering assistance to IEBC as it prepares for 2017 General Election.

Mr Justice George Odunga has issued the order on Friday after activist Okiya Omtatah sued the NGO Coordination Board.

Claims that IFES is not registered as an NGO, Mr Omtatah argued, are unfounded.

SH2 BILLION

He said IFES is registered as a Trust under the Lands ministry and denied claims that the NGO is a company.

Judge Odunga consequently suspended the NGO board order and agreed to certify the matter as urgent.

NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed on December 19 stopped IFES's Sh2 billion elections programme, saying the entity was operating illegally.

The NGOs board said that the employees of IFES had not been registered by them nor had they obtained a work permit from the Principal Immigration Officer, who was also copied in the letter.

UHURU CLAIM

This was a week after President Kenyatta claimed foreigners were pumping in billions of money "in the guise of civic education", but funds he said were meant to influence regime change.

IFES has funded NGOs to actively participate in the electoral process by voter registration, civic education, capacity building, and advocacy for women and youth participation in elections, consensus building and early conflict response.

USAid, the funder of IFES, has denied Mr Fazul's and President Kenyatta's claims.

Kenya

Woman Forced to Leave for Births Loses 5 Babies

A woman in Bahati village in Taita Taveta County is mourning the death of her five newborn babies after they died in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.