Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Dec. 23, 2016

Cairo — Our daily roundup of headlines in Egypt's main state-owned and private newspapers on Dec. 23, 2016:

Al-Ahram:

-Al-Sisi: the armed forces succeeded in reducing the cost of medical supplies -During a phone conversation with president-elect, Sisi and Trump are discussing future Egyptian-US relations

-Electronic ration card services to be made available to citizens on Jan 17

Al-Akhbar:

-Sisi: an entity to provide medicine and hospital supplies

-Cabinet to discuss10% allowance to those not under civil service law after tomorrow

-Trump invites Sisi to visit US in a phone call

-Court upholds yet suspends sentence against former top auditor Hisham Geneina

-Court upholds prevention of Mubarak and his family to dispose their funds

Al-Shorouk:

-Sisi inaugurates new projects in the medical military complex on Koba bridge

-Egypt signs agreement to acquire $1bn as second tranche of World Bank loan

-Former top auditor Hisham Geneina's sentence over corruption allegations suspended

-Novelist Ahmed Najie released without precautionary measures

Al-Masry Al-Youm:

-Government to start procedures of allowance those not under civil service law

-Meteorological authority warns officials: heavy rains for a week

Al-Watan:

-Sources: pharmaceutical companies press parliament to pass the price increase

-Families of abducted Egyptians in Libya block roads due to Foreign Ministry's negligence