23 December 2016

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Dec. 23, 2016

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Our daily roundup of headlines in Egypt's main state-owned and private newspapers on Dec. 23, 2016:

Al-Ahram:

-Al-Sisi: the armed forces succeeded in reducing the cost of medical supplies -During a phone conversation with president-elect, Sisi and Trump are discussing future Egyptian-US relations

-Electronic ration card services to be made available to citizens on Jan 17

Al-Akhbar:

-Sisi: an entity to provide medicine and hospital supplies

-Cabinet to discuss10% allowance to those not under civil service law after tomorrow

-Trump invites Sisi to visit US in a phone call

-Court upholds yet suspends sentence against former top auditor Hisham Geneina

-Court upholds prevention of Mubarak and his family to dispose their funds

Al-Shorouk:

-Sisi inaugurates new projects in the medical military complex on Koba bridge

-Egypt signs agreement to acquire $1bn as second tranche of World Bank loan

-Former top auditor Hisham Geneina's sentence over corruption allegations suspended

-Novelist Ahmed Najie released without precautionary measures

Al-Masry Al-Youm:

-Government to start procedures of allowance those not under civil service law

-Meteorological authority warns officials: heavy rains for a week

Al-Watan:

-Sources: pharmaceutical companies press parliament to pass the price increase

-Families of abducted Egyptians in Libya block roads due to Foreign Ministry's negligence

Egypt

Novelist Ahmed Naji Released Pending Court Decision On Appeal

Novelist Ahmed Naji was released from Bulaq police station on Thursday a few days after an Egyptian court suspended his… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.