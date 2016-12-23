Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Dec. 23, 2016

Cairo — Our daily roundup of headlines in Egypt's main state-owned and private newspapers on Dec. 23, 2016:
Al-Ahram:
-Al-Sisi: the armed forces succeeded in reducing the cost of medical supplies -During a phone conversation with president-elect, Sisi and Trump are discussing future Egyptian-US relations
-Electronic ration card services to be made available to citizens on Jan 17
Al-Akhbar:
-Sisi: an entity to provide medicine and hospital supplies
-Cabinet to discuss10% allowance to those not under civil service law after tomorrow
-Trump invites Sisi to visit US in a phone call
-Court upholds yet suspends sentence against former top auditor Hisham Geneina
-Court upholds prevention of Mubarak and his family to dispose their funds
Al-Shorouk:
-Sisi inaugurates new projects in the medical military complex on Koba bridge
-Egypt signs agreement to acquire $1bn as second tranche of World Bank loan
-Former top auditor Hisham Geneina's sentence over corruption allegations suspended
-Novelist Ahmed Najie released without precautionary measures
Al-Masry Al-Youm:
-Government to start procedures of allowance those not under civil service law
-Meteorological authority warns officials: heavy rains for a week
Al-Watan:
-Sources: pharmaceutical companies press parliament to pass the price increase
-Families of abducted Egyptians in Libya block roads due to Foreign Ministry's negligence