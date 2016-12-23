23 December 2016

Al Jazeera (Doha)

West Africa: Ebola Vaccine Shows 100 Percent Protection, Study Shows

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ebola Deeply
Health workers (file photo).

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has developed a highly effective vaccine against the deadly Ebola virus after trials in Guinea showed it offered 100 percent protection.

Scientists at WHO said on Friday that the experimental vaccine would allow them "to control a new outbreak of Ebola of the Zaire strain" after final test results confirmed its effectiveness.

Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work

Spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of victims or corpses, Ebola has killed more than 11,300 people, mostly in West Africa, since December 2013.

"It's the first vaccine for which efficacy has been shown," said Dr Marie-Paule Kieny, a WHO assistant director-general and the study's lead author.

She added that other Ebola vaccines were underdoing testing, and that a vaccine was also needed to protect against a second strain, Sudan.

According to the Lancet medical journal, which published the findings on Thursday, the vaccine was given to about 5,800 people in Guinea last year.

After 10 days, all of those who received treatment were virus free.

The vaccine proved so effective that the study was stopped midway so that everyone exposed to Ebola in Guinea could be immunised.

The vaccine had few side effects, and although three people had strong reactions to it, none were affected long term.

Pharmaceutal company Merck is expected to seek regulatory approval in the US and Europe sometime next year.

Ebola first turned up in Africa in 1976 and had caused periodic outbreaks mostly in central Africa, but never with results as deadly as the West Africa outbreak.

More on This

Prototype Vaccine for Ebola Virus Proves Effective

A prototype vaccine for Ebola has proven effective in Guinea, according to the World Health Organization. It hopes… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2016 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.