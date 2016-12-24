Zimbabwe: Minister Mathema Weds 23 Year Old Lover

IMAGES have emerged showing a jovial Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Cain Mathema dancing after he had officially married his 23 year old lover on Thursday.

The minister celebrated Unity Day in style as he wedded his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Nare at a colourful wedding at Southerton Comfort Lodge in Bulawayo.

Mathema, who will be turning 70 years in 2017, tied the knot with a former Midlands State University student who graduated in November. The Mathemas' have an age difference of more than half a century.

In a video clip which has gone viral on social media, Mathema is seen in a jovial mood showing his dancing skills together with the bride at the ceremony.

Mathema dumped his first wife for a maid who was then 20 before marrying her customarily in 2009. He later dumped the maid-wife for Nare. The matter came to light when his ex-wife sued Mathema for adultery before their divorce.

Nare is said to have met Mathema at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo when she was on attachment in 2014.

President Robert Mugabe's top brass seems to be following in their boss's footsteps after he (Mugabe) wedded a then youthful Grace Marufu in 1996.

The age difference between the Mugabe's is 42 years.

The affair between the two is also alleged to have happened behind the late First Lady Sally Mugabe's back.

Other Zanu PF big wigs to have been in marriage controversy include Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo whose messy divorce exposed his scandals. Ambrose Mutinhiri, Provincial Affairs Minister for Mashonaland East, also divorced Tracy Mutinhiri and remarried a young woman a few years ago.

Simon Khaya Moyo divorced his wife and married a younger woman. Army General, Constantine Chiwenga, also dumped his wife Jocelyn Chiwenga and married a model Mary Chiwenga.

Just before his death, former foreign affairs minister, Stanley Mudenge, was living with a 21-year-old woman. Also, at the time of his death in 1995, the late Herbert Ushewokunze, once a minister, had more than 15 children with different women-most of them young.