Zimbabwe: Mliswa Says All Parties Sinking, Count Me Out

NORTON MP, Temba Mliswa, said he is joining any political party in the near future not only because they are all "sinking" but also because they lack vision, direction and respect for both the electorate and their senior membership.

In October, Mliswa contested and won the Norton constituency by-election which had been left vacant by former War Veterans minister, Chris Mutsvangwa, following his expulsion from both Zanu PF and government for insubordination.

Mliswa, who got moral support from the mainstream MDC throughout his campaign, lashed at the Morgan Tsvangirai led party soon after his victory, a move which the opposition said indicated his (Mliswa) intention to return to Zanu PF.

But, in an interview in Norton, this week, Mliswa said he does not see himself joining any political party anytime soon.

"I will not be part of any political party in this country because they are all sinking, some have already sunk and how can I be part of sinking ships," he said.

"The only standing political party was Zanu PF, but you can see with the factionalism which is there where even a national leader in the office of Vice President, Emerson Mnangagwa, is insulted and humiliated by junior members in the party without the President admonishing them.

"That clearly gives you a clear indication of what sort of party Zanu PFF is, it's a party which does not have respect for its leadership," Mliswa added.

Mliswa is a former Zanu PF Chairman for Mashonaland Wes who was sacked from the party by President Mugabe on allegations of working with the former Vice President, Joice Mujuru, who was accused of plotting Mugabe's ouster.

According to Mliswa, the MDC-T is equally misguided.

He said, "Constituencies have been under political parties for the past 36 years and they have failed to bring about the much needed change and how can people continue to have faith in a system that has been failing, and here I am talking about political parties across the board."

"The Norton by-election was a clear example of saying that we want an independent candidate who does bring change and the whole election was for one with courage. Political parties are opportunists, propagandists and lack seriousness .You cannot say you are in a soccer league when you can choose when to play and when not to play," he said.