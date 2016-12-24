Zimbabwe: Warriors Ready for Elephants

Petros Kausiyo and Grace Chingoma — ZIMBABWE'S international friendly against Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan on Boxing Day might be missing several key players, but the encounter will present a number of players who have been on the fringes of selection with a last big chance to impress coach Callisto Pasuwa.Pasuwa was scheduled to fly out with a second string side for the game that will officially kick-start the national team training camp with a host of the senior team's players who play outside the country expected to join camp from December 26.

While some critics might not read much into the game, for Pasuwa and his fringe players, it is an encounter that will afford the coach with a final platform to assess how best he can deal with some of the grey areas he had been noting during the qualification campaign.

Pasuwa naturally has an idea of the nucleus of the 23-man side that he will take to Gabon early next month, but the coach revealed this week that he would also use the match against the Elephants to test the character of the players.

It is an assignment that could also give the coach a chance to assess the best role he could give to Sweden-based striker Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere, who plays for Djurgardens, will be the only foreign-based player in the game against the Ivorians.

But more important for the player and his coach, it is a game which Pasuwa will use to see if the former Harare City man will be given a striking role in the squad for Gabon or whether he can play in a midfield attacking role.

Kadewere is equally at home as an outright striker as he is an attacking midfielder.

The 20-year-old forward is however, not the only player who will be under the microscope when the Warriors play in Abidjan.

Big Dynamos centre-back, Elisha Muroiwa, is racing against time to be fully fit for the demands of the Nations Cup games.

Muroiwa has struggled to shake off an injury he incurred while turning out for the Warriors during the COSAFA Castle Cup in Namibia in May.

Although he played a few games for DeMbare towards the end of the season, Muroiwa would probably have to work twice as hard as the rest of the players in Pasuwa's provisional 31-man squad if he is to retain his place as the coach's first choice central defensive partner for Costa Nhamoinesu.

Another centre-back who may need to use the game against the Ivorians to prove his mettle is Chicken Inn's Lawrence Mhlanga.

It is from such friendly matches that players like the versatile Teenage Hadebe also convinced the coach that he is cut from the cloth that makes Nations Cup defenders.

How Mine goalkeeper Donovan Bernard is also set to be thrust between the posts amid indications that Pasuwa wants to give more players another test of character ahead of the Nations Cup.

Bernard played Cameo roles in the Warriors last two assignments -- the international friendly games against Zambia and Tanzania at the National Sports Stadium last month.

Kadewere yesterday said he was relishing the opportunity of playing for the Warriors in Monday's game.

The Warriors were scheduled to leave in the early hours of today and arrive in Abidjan by midday.

Kadewere believes his availability is for national duty is a blessing in disguise that he has been afforded a chance to feature against the Elephants and getting an up-close assessment in away conditions from the coaches.

It will be his second appearance in the senior team and the player, who turns 21 on January 5, made a cameo appearance against Tanzania at the National Sports Stadium last month.

In that match, which Zimbabwe won 3-0, Kadewere came on in the 68th minute for Knowledge Musona.

The tall striker is guaranteed to start in Abidjan where he will be leading an attack that also includes former Young Warriors teammates -- Walter Musona and Hwange's Pritchard Mpelele.

"For me I think it is one step ahead, it is my second game in the national team and I am really looking forward to it and will give it my very best.

"I am taking it as one of the qualifiers because I haven't been playing for the national team and this is my opportunity. It is these games that I need to prove myself and able to make it to Gabon.

"I am sure this is the perfect time. The last game I came late into the game, I played a part, but it was too late, but I credit the coach for giving me that chance.

"So this is the right time for me to prove myself so that I can be in the final 23-man squad," he said.

Kadewere is cognisant of the fact that he faces strong challenge to break into the final 23-man team in a squad were there are a galaxy of players such as his colleague in the Allsvenskan league Matthew Rusike, Belgium-based Knowledge Musona, Dalian Yifang striker Nyasha Mushekwi, Orlando Pirates' Tendai Ndoro as well as Cuthbert Malajila.

"There is so much competition in my department. I have so many great players ahead of me doing well at their clubs and I feel they can do something special for the nation.

"But as a youngster, I have to go there and do what I am able to do and not put myself under pressure.

"I respect everyone who plays in the same department as me and anyone selected in the final team should represent the country well, but I will fight for a place in the team," said Kadewere.

The former Prince Edward student said he had been training during the Swedish off-season break in order to stay in shape.

"I have been working hard to say in shape. My brothers are coaches and have been helping me out every day, so I am 100 percent fit," said Kadewere.

The Warriors had a double workout yesterday and Pasuwa said very few players were still behind in terms of fitness.

"So far so good, only one or two players are lagging behind in terms of fitness, but most of them are okay.

"You know it was already off season and some were already drinking," he said.

The coach is also praying that none of the players is hiding injuries.

"I hope we will not have problems with injuries. These players don't disclose injuries, but I spoke to them and they assured me that they are all fine.

"When we arrive tomorrow we are expecting to have a training session and then have another one on Christmas Day," said Pasuwa.

Pasuwa said they are not reading much into the opposition they might face in Abidjan with a high possibility that the hosts will also be short on the galaxy of their stars who play in foreign leagues and are still tied up in Europe.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard.

Defenders: Hardlife Zvirekwi, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Teenage Hadebe, Lawrence Mhlanga, Tendai Ndlovu, Elisha Muroiwa.

Midfielders: Farai Madhananga, Liberty Chakoroma, Ronald Chitiyo, Marshal Mudehwe, Talent Chawapiwa, Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Strikers: Pritchard Mpelele, Walter Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere.