Zimbabwe: Govt Grants Diaspora Returnees Farms, Evicts Them After Eight Months

GOVERNMENT has, with immediate effect, ordered over 170 A2 farmers out of Triangle Ranch in the Masvingo Province, barely eight months after granting them farmland.

The farmers, most of them Diaspora returnees, widows and national heroes' offspring, received offer letters from government in April this year.

The subdivision of a part of Triangle Ranch, owned by Tongaat Hulett, saw 174 farmers collectively taking over more than 2000 hectares of land to grow sugar cane with government support.

But barely eight months after moving in the farmers have been told to leave. According to a letter from minister of lands and rural resettlement, Douglas Mombeshora, the withdrawal of the offers has been made under the provisions of the land reform and resettlement programme.

"Following the notice to withdraw your offer letter and the representations which you made to that effect, please be advised that the minister... is withdrawing the land offer made to you in respect of subdivision... ," wrote Mombeshora.

"The acquiring has concluded that the purpose for withdrawal outweighs the representations which you made. You are therefore notified of the immediate withdrawal of the letter off subdivision of Triangle Ranch 3 Section 14," the letter, sent to all the farmers there, further says.

The evictees who spoke to Newzimbabwe.com said on granting part of the ranch to the poor, the government gave Tongaat Hulett time to harvest their crops before moving out.

But, according to them, the government will now be taking over their farms with the sugar cane which is now one and a half meters high, without compensation.

"We are sad. We were made to wait for Tongaat Hulett to move out before we started farming, now government is turning against us!," said a recently evicted sugar cane farmer.

She added, "Imagine, we invested about $ 20 000 each on our individual plots through the erection of irrigation equipment and the drilling of boreholes and hiring of staff and now we must just leave with immediate effect."

The farmers, going under the name Triangle and Hippo Valley Farmers Association, said they started farming there thinking that they had security of tenure.

"This is a government turning against its own people and without taking into consideration the investment by the farmers," said one farmer.

The farmer said as far as she knew there were about 50 colleagues from the diaspora, including herself who were affected by the "callous" government move.

She added, "How can the government say it wants people from the diaspora to come and invest and turn around against them like this? I am talking here of people who actually moved to live in Zimbabwe after working abroad."

Sources said government had been pressured by "senior sugar business people" to evict the new farmers.

However both Mombeshora and agriculture minister, Joseph Made were not answering calls Friday night.

But analysts said government needed to address the contradictions in its own projects.

UK-based lawyer, LIoyd Msipa, said, "Government needs to address contradictions like these in land reform. You cannot allocate land to citizens who legitimately proceed to invest that hard earned money only to have it taken away without due process or reinstitution of money and resources invested.

"The government appears to be doing exactly the same thing they did to white commercial farmers. It is a heartless act. It does not lend confidence to the whole land reform exercise," he added.