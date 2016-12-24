Nigeria: Celebrities Speak On How They Will Celebrate Christmas

Fidelis Duker (Movie Maker):

I'm spending the Yuletide in Calabar, Cross River State with my family. I also have a radio station, Fad Fm there running already. It will be opened officially in January. I normally spend the New Year in my house in Lagos. 2017 holds a lot of promise for me. Apart from Fad Fm which we are on air, I plan to open an online TV and also improve on Fad Media. I didn't many productions in 2016, I hope to some in 2017. We hope that the coming year will be more productive for us movie makers. The Abuja Int'l Film Festival will come out bigger and better next year. So, God willing, I hope to be involved in different projects that will impact on the movie and media industry.

Anabela Zwyndilla (Actress):

I will be spending Christmas with my family. The season is always one we look forward to and relax hanging out with friends and family. I thank God and my fans that have supported me in 2016. I've been involved in few projects this year. I acted as Turai in the Wale Adenuga Production titled Free To Live, a drama (Super Story) sponsored by Society For Health aimed at increasing awareness on Malaria Prevention and Treatment. It's running on different stations now. How I will spend the New Year is in God's hands. I believe it will be fulfilling. I wish all Nigerians especially my fans a peaceful and bountiful 2017.

Terry G (Musician):

Christmas and the yuletide season are always a wonderful time. I will be on the road as usual performing in different gigs and enjoying myself also in the company of my fans. I wish them all a wonderful Xmas and happy new year. Let's hope for a better year in 2017. I will be dropping a lot of songs in 2017 and hopefully an album. My business will also receive a boost with one or two projects I am doing.

Yemi Fash Lanso (Actor):

Everyday is Christmas. It's a daily thing. I don't have a special day to celebrate Christmas. I am of the belief that everyday should be celebrated because life is a gift. God is the giver of life and we owe God the gratitude. I spend time with my family every opportunity I get not only on Christmas. I have not been on set for a while now. I just finished with the organizing of Afro Heritage awards held every year in Houston, Texas in the United States. We honour veterans who have been in industry for 20 years and 30 years. This year, Pete Edochie, Sadiq Daba, Ayo Adesanya, Kunle Afolayan, Odunlade Adekola, Ella Mensa of Ghana, Dayo Adeneye were honoured in the icons category. So for next year, I expect a better year and one that will be profitable for movie stakeholders. I belong to TAMPAN, the largest association of actors in Nigeria.

DJ Last Don (DJ):

Obviously, as a Christian I understand the importance of this season being the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ -yes, it is worth celebrating in all wise!

And as an entertainment don plying my trade as a disc jockey this season becomes important too as it's the end of the year corporate bodies, friends and even streets come together to thank God in their own way and so my services is required. I will be in Lagos for most outings... Some dates are still free so I can still be reached.

Tayo Sobola (Actress):

2016 was really great for me. So I will crown it with my gig: 'Something To Remember'. I will be celebrating Christmas with my friends and family. I will be unveiling some projects in 2017 which I will not disclose for now. I want to thank my friends, family and fans who have supported me. Let's do it again together.

Naythan (Soul Singer):

I will spend the Christmas in company of my loved ones. I'm always involved in one gig and concerts or the other. In 2017, I will be releasing my EP (Extended Play) and also do the visuals of my song, Confess Your Love. I wish all my fans peace and love in 2017.

SOSO BEAT ( Music Producer):

I'm celebrating it with my family

Osas (movie producer):

Recession or no recession... Our Case is different... We in the body of Christ must have the full moment of Christmas. It is a promise not hope.

Essence Okoro( Artiste):

I will be spending the Christmas with my family and loved ones.