24 December 2016

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: NSCDC Deploys 3000 Personnel to Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaiah Benjamin

Ahead of the Yuletide, the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no less than 3000 personnel to maintain law and order. The corps' commandant in the state, Alhaji Modu Bunu, stated during a news briefing that "the state is still plagued by crimes like kidnapping/abduction, cattle rustling,armed robbery, thuggery (sara-suka),among other forms of crimes.

"In confronting the above, the command is, therefore, calling onmembers of the public to ensure and maintain vigilance and report suspicious acts,gatherings, objects and persons to security agencies before, during andafter the Yuletide. The measure is expected to yield optimum protection of lives and property in the state.

"On our part, I have directed a mass deployment of over 3,000personnel comprising uniform and under-cover operatives. The command has already commenced routine patrol of suspected black spots in all the LGAs andKaduna metropolis to prevent the breakdown of law order.

"It is, therefore, in the interest of parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to shun violent acts. All perpetrators of criminal and violent acts will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly," he assured.

Bunu, therefore, called on the people of the state who love peace tocooperate with it and other sister agencies to protect the people better.

"We remain resolute in the protection of critical national assets and ‎infrastructure with your support through timelyreports and urge you to continue.

Nigeria

Over a Million Displaced in the North - Report

Over 1.7 million Nigerians are still living as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 12 northern states and the Federal… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.