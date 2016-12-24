Mozambique Among Countries Where Odebrecht Paid Bribes

Maputo — Mozambique is one of a dozen countries where the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht paid bribes to secure contracts, according to the United States Justice Department.

On Wednesday Odebrecht and the Brazilian petro-chemical company Braskem pleaded guilty in New York to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to government officials across the globe. The charges were brought by the United States, Brazilian and Swiss authorities, and the two companies settled the case by agreeing to pay a combined fine of 3.5 billion US dollars.

Most of the fine will be paid by Odebrecht, which told the prosecutors that it is only able to pay about 2.6 billion dollars, although it agreed that the appropriate fine would be 4.5 billion. The US and Switzerland will each receive 10 per cent of the fine, while the remaining 80 per cent goes to Brazil.

The investigation found that Odebrecht and Braskem worked together, using a concealed Odebrecht unit which operated as a “Department of Bribery”, channeling large sums to corrupt government officials on three continents.

“These resolutions are the result of an extraordinary multinational effort to identify, investigate and prosecute a highly complex and long-lasting corruption scheme that resulted in the payment by the defendant companies of close to a billion dollars in bribes to officials at all levels of government in many countries,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Capers, cited in the Justice Department release.

“In an attempt to conceal their crimes, the defendants used the global financial system - including the banking system in the United States - to disguise the source and disbursement of the bribe payments by passing funds through a series of shell companies”, he continued. “The message sent by this prosecution is that the United States, working with its law enforcement partners abroad, will not hesitate to hold responsible those corporations and individuals who seek to enrich themselves through the corruption of the legitimate functions of government, no matter how sophisticated the scheme.”

Stephen Richardson, an Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigative Division of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), added “This case illustrates the importance of our partnerships and the dedicated personnel who work to bring to justice those who are motivated by greed and act in their own best interest. The FBI will not stand by idly while corrupt individuals threaten a fair and competitive economic system or fuel criminal enterprises. Our commitment to work alongside our foreign partners to root out corruption across the globe is unwavering and we thank our Brazilian and Swiss partners for their tireless work in this effort.”

“No matter what the reason, when foreign officials receive bribes, they threaten our national security and the international free market system in which we trade,” said William Sweeney, of the FBI's New York field office. “Just because they're out of our sight, doesn't mean they're beyond our reach. The FBI will use all available resources to put an end to this type of corrupt behavior.”

The Odebrecht bribery department was called the “Division of Structured Operations”. The head of this unit reported to the highest levels in the company, using an entirely separate communications system, outside of the company's normal e-mail and correspondence systems. The funds involved were not recorded on Odebrecht's official balance sheets.

The US Justice Department found that “Many of the transactions were layered through multiple levels of offshore entities and bank accounts throughout the world, often transferring the illicit funds through up to four levels of offshore bank accounts before reaching the final recipient”.

The bribery scheme began in 2001 and lasted for around a decade. During that time, around 788 million dollars was paid in bribes, in connection with more than 100 projects in 12 countries (Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Mozambique, Panama, Peru and Venezuela).

In Mozambique Odebrecht paid bribes of around 900,000 dollars to government officials between 2011 and 2014. The Justice Department does not name these officials.

It adds that “the corrupt payments included approximately 250,000 dollars in payments to a high level government official in Mozambique in exchange for Odebrecht obtaining favourable terms on a government construction project, which the government had not been inclined to accept before Odebrecht offered to make the corrupt payment”.

The bribe was paid in instalments of 135,000 and 115,000 dollars, using the Division of Structured Operations' unrecorded funds from an offshore company.

The Justice Department does not say which construction project was involved, but far and away the largest and most controversial of the projects for which Odebrecht was the contractor is the international airport in the northern city of Nacala.

The airport was inaugurated in December 2014 by the then Mozambican President Armando Guebuza. The total cost of the airport was put at 200 million dollars, partly financed by a loan from the Brazilian state bank, BNDES (National Bank of Economic and Social Development)..

So far, the airport has been an embarrassing flop. It is an international airport that has no international flights. Only Mozambique Airlines (LAM) uses it, for a few domestic flights to Maputo and Tete. The runway can accommodate large aircraft such as the Boeing-747, and it has the theoretical capacity to handle half a million passengers a year. But to date no foreign airlines have expressed the slightest interest in using Nacala.

A much more useful Odebrecht project was the plan for a bus rapid transit (BRT) system in Maputo, which would go a long way towards solving the chronic deficit in public transport in the Mozambican capital. But that seems to have fallen victim to the “Operacao Lavo Jato” (Operation Car Wash) corruption scandal in Brazil, and is one of many construction projects in several countries to be funded through the BNDES that have been suspended sine die, because their contractors have been named in connection with “Operacao Lavo Jato”.

This is the second Brazilian company which has confessed to paying bribes to Mozambican officials. The aircraft manufacturer Embraer admitted to paying 800,000 dollars in 2009 to ensure that Mozambique Airlines (LAM) purchased two Embraer planes.

A document signed by Embraer executives and Brazilian prosecutors said that the bribe was demanded by the then chairperson of the LAM board, Jose Viegas, with Mateus Zimba, then the head of the Mozambique operations of the South African petro-chemical company, Sasol, acting as middleman.