23 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Mpombo's Son Sentenced to Death for Murder

The Ndola High Court has found former minister of Defence George Mpombo's 17-year-old son guilty of shooting dead his pregnant girlfriend and beheading her.

Judge Emelia Sunkutu described the crime as horrific deserving the strongest punishment possible.

"As I conclude my judgment, I cannot express the horror of this heinous crime not only to the family of the deceased but also to the Zambian populace at large.

"It is inconceivable that one so young would come up with such an evil scheme to take the life of another. I believe that nothing could describe the horrible act from someone so young.

"In fact it will definitely leave an indelible mark in the history of Zambian criminal justice system.

"I find you guilty on one count of murder according to the laws of Zambia for the murder of Ruth Phiri. I also find you guilty of aggravated robbery," Ndola High Court judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu.

Mpombo son is believed to have murdered the gilfriend after she told him she was pregnant.

Zambia

