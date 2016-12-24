Zimbabwe: Mwenezi East MP Moyo Dies

Mwenezi East Member of Parliament Cde Joshua Moyo (zanu-pf) has died.

Cde Moyo died on Thursday at Masvingo General Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The legislator had of late been in and out of hospital and those close to him said he was wheelchair bound owing to ill-health.

It was not immediately clear what ailment he was suffering from.

Cde Moyo became legislator after winning a by-election replacing Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who was expelled from the ruling party and subsequently from Parliament for his links with Zimbabwe People First leader Dr Joice Mujuru.

The National Assembly observed a minute of silence yesterday when it briefly sat yesterday morning.

zanu-pf chief whip Cde Lovemore Matuke said Parliament had granted leave of absence to Cde Moyo after he had written to the august House that he was unwell. He described Cde Moyo as humble.

"Honourable Moyo has not been well for the past six or so months. He was a person who was humble and determined to develop his constituency.

"Although he was new, he discharged his parliamentary duties well. He was very willing to be whipped and take instructions from his superiors," said Cde Matuke.

Cde Moyo won Mwenezi East unopposed after no other candidate submitted nomination papers in July last when the Nomination Court sat in Masvingo. This was after he had shrugged off a challenge from two other candidates during zanu-pf primary elections.

Cde Moyo, who was also a war collaborator, was once a councillor for Ward 13 in Mwenezi Rural District Council.

He polled 1 203 votes ahead of first and second runners-up Cdes Marvellous Chifumuro and Webster Muzara, who registered 893 and 812 votes respectively.