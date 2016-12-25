South Africa: 6 Burn to Death in Limpopo Head-On Smash

Six people including a police constable were killed and burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles collided head-on, on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The gruesome accident took place on the R37 along the Polokwane to Burgersfort stretch, before the Mashite intersection.

"Of the six occupants who perished, two were in the vehicle that was travelling in the westerly direction and four were in the other one driven by the constable... travelling in the easterly direction," Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The cause of the accident is not clear at this stage.

Source: News24