Cameroon: Two Boko Haram Members Die in Suicide Bombing

Two suspected suicide bombers were killed after attempting to launch attacks on Sunday morning in Cameroon, a security source told Xinhua.

The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of a market in Mora, a small town in the far north region near the border with Nigeria.

The source said the attacks took place at around 8 a.m. and no other victim was reported.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission formed multinational forces stationed at Mora , with particular objective of eradicating terrorist threat in the region.

