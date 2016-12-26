25 December 2016

Premium Times (Abuja)

Cameroon: Two Boko Haram Members Die in Suicide Bombing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

Two suspected suicide bombers were killed after attempting to launch attacks on Sunday morning in Cameroon, a security source told Xinhua.

The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of a market in Mora, a small town in the far north region near the border with Nigeria.

The source said the attacks took place at around 8 a.m. and no other victim was reported.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission formed multinational forces stationed at Mora , with particular objective of eradicating terrorist threat in the region.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Cameroon

Customs Seize 670 kg of Pangolin Bound for Malaysia

Cameroon says it has intercepted more than 670 kilograms of African pangolin that authorities say were being smuggled… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.