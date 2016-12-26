25 December 2016

Nigeria: Collapsed Police Barracks That Killed Two Failed Integrity Tests Twice

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Ikeja Police barracks building that collapsed earlier on Sunday failed integrity tests on two occasions, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Yakubu Suleiman, the south-west zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority, stated this at the scene of the incident during the demolition of the rest of the building by officers of the agency.

"We have understanding that the building has failed integrity tests, twice," the NEMA boss told PREMIUM TIMES.

Junior police officers across Nigeria who live in the various barracks usually live in terrible conditions in decrepit, unmaintained buildings.

Mr. Suleiman disclosed that victims of the building collapse include a police officer and the officer's relative.

A part of the building, known as W block, collapsed at about 4:00 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday.

Bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the mortuary.

The demolition of the rest of the building was ongoing at the time of this report.

