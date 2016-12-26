Kiir — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has called for forgiveness and reconciliation among the citizens.

He said in his Christmas message, that only forgiveness and reconciliation could restore lasting peace to a country so devastated by civil strife.

President Kiir said he was aware of the problems facing the people of South Sudan.

Economic slowdown

"I fully understand your suffering, both as a result of conflict and economic slowdown due to the depreciating South Sudanese Pound," he said.

President Kiir further urged frustrated armed and non-armed groups to refrain from killing innocent civilians in their villages and in ambushes on the roads.

"It is no longer justifiable to continue to kill unarmed civilians in their villages.

Human rights

"We can no longer withstand the ambushes on highways against innocent travellers," he said.

Juba Roman Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lokudu Loro called on the South Sudan leadership to respect human rights.

"There must be respect for human rights this coming year," he said in his Christmas and New Year message.