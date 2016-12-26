Mauritius Holds Air Service Negotiations With 12 Countries

press release

Mauritius had air service negotiations with 12 countries, namely, Brazil, Canada, Cambodia, Côte d'Ivoire, Greece, India, Republic of Korea, Namibia, Poland, the Seychelles, Spain, and United Republic of Tanzania, initialed nine Bilateral Air Services Agreements, and signed nine corresponding Memoranda of Understanding/Agreed Minutes, during the recent International Conference on Air Services Negotiations Event, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

A new Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Mauritius and India, where provisions have been made for domestic codeshare rights between the designated airlines of Mauritius and India. During the Conference, the Mauritius delegation also had informal meetings with the representatives of Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

Furthermore, the government has agreed to set up a Ministerial Committee under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, and Minister of Tourism, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, to look into how best to expand the air routes of Mauritius.