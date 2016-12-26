Kenyatta National Hospital Deserted As Doctors Strike Continues

Nairobi — The health crisis in the country has worsened as doctors remains on strike, paralysing the health sector.

At the Kenyatta National Hospital, the situation is not different and many patients are being turned away upon arrival.

A patient who was bleeding in the head was turned away upon arrival as witnessed by the Capital FM crew.

"That's how bad things are here," one of the staff said on grounds of anonymity.

Once a busy hospital, KNH has now been deserted, with some wards having only one patient.

The government has since deployed Kenya Defence Forces Doctors to deal with emergency cases.

At the moment only nurses and clinical officers are operating at KNH.

The situation may further worse after the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya on December 23 threatened to stop the supply of drugs to public and private hospitals by January 3, 2017 if the doctors' strike won't have been resolved.

The Society's President Paul Mwaniki expressed fear that unqualified people might be handling drugs in hospitals due to the absence of doctors who are still on strike.

"As a professional body which monitors the supply of drugs and other medical commodities, we may not continue to supply them since the relevant professionals to us them are not at work," he said.

He indicated that the withdrawal will be for the safety of all Kenyans.

"For the safety of those products and for the safety of Kenyans, as the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, we are urging our members who supply all these commodities to the public and to both public and private hospitals to withdraw them because this is sending poisons to be handled by people who are not competent," he said.

The nationwide strike kicked off on December 5 and doctors have vowed to remain away until a disputed CBA is honoured.

The union is demanding a 300 percent pay increase for doctors but the government offered a Sh50,000 increase to the lowest paid medics.