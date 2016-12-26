Ghana: President-Elect Akufo-Addo Promises to Focus On Year Round Farming

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says one of the focus of his government is to ensure that agriculture becomes an all year round activity in the country to boost food production and create employment for the people.

He said if Burkina Faso has been able to do that he does not see why Ghana cannot do it better.

He, therefore, pledged the commitment of his government to make sure that the provision of dams which forms part of his campaign promise becomes a reality.

Nana Addo stated this when he interacted with members of the Upper West Regional House of at Wa as part of his two-day visit to the region.

This is the first visit of Nana Addo to the region after he was declared president-elect in the general elections.

He was accompanied by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and some executives of the party.

For the first time in over two decades, the NPP has won five out of the eleven seats in the region.

The President of the Regional House of Chiefs Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton congratulated Nana Addo on his election to highest office of the land.

He said his success would not have been possible without determination and persistence.

Kuoro Kanton asked the President-elect to see his election as victory for democracy and work to fulfill his promises.

The President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to chiefs and people of the region for the support given him during the elections.

He pledged to restructure SADA to become a genuine instrument of change.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he prays to God to give him the urge to use the nation's resources to improve on the lives of the people.

The president-elect and his entourage have since left for Brong Ahafo region.