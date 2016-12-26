26 December 2016

Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Dialogue With N/Delta Agitators

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will persuade "our friends" in the Niger Delta to sit down with it and agree to manage the nation's resources "rather than think of fighting it out."

President Buhari said this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday when representatives of the Federal Capital Territory paid him Christmas homage.

He asked his visitors to talk to Nigerians to be patient with his government, saying "We are always thinking about our country and we are thinking about our people.

"God has given Nigerians a lot of preachers and resources, both human and materials. We'd better do the same thing for our children and grandchildren.

"I assure you that the country and the people of the country are always uppermost in our minds. Our performance in the North East, Nigerians know that this government is serious."

President Buhari said he was shocked to learn that from 1999 to 2014, successive governments spent all the savings made from crude oil revenue on 'food'.

"We looked at the left and right. From 1999 to 2014, the crude production was over 2.2 million barrels per day. The average cost per barrel was $100. When we came, it was $37. I think it is now between $40 and $50.

"I asked for savings, there was no savings. I asked what they used the money to buy; they said they bought food and oil. I do not know how long it took me to recover from the shock," Buhari said.

The president regretted that when the country discovered oil, it threw away every other revenue source.

"Some of you will recall either by history or discussion that it was cocoa, palm kernel, cotton, agro-allied industries that we used to build infrastructure, be it rail or school. We also used the produce to develop oil. When we got the oil, we threw everything away.

"We thank God this year, the harvest was quite good, otherwise I do not know what we would have done. No money saved, no infrastructure built, power is still our main problem. Old roads have dilapidated and they needed to be repaired from Lagos to Kano, Port Harcourt up to Maiduguri. There are rail lines we want to develop from Lagos to Calabar, from Lagos to Kaduna and the Abuja one," he said.

