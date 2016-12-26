27 December 2016

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

São Tomé and Príncipe: China Denies 'Money Diplomacy' With Sao Tome and Principe

Beijing — China on Thursday denied "money diplomacy" with Sao Tome and Principe after the Central African nation cut the so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan.

"How can the one-China principle be traded with money? The Chinese government never trades its principles," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a press briefing.

Her comments were in response to a question about Taiwan's claim that Sao Tome and Principe had asked for an astronomical figure that Taiwan was unable to pay.

Hua said the one-China principle had broad consensus in the international community, while representing people's aspirations.

"We appreciate and welcome Sao Tome and Principe returning to the correct track of sticking to the one-China policy. Justice lies in people's hearts," she said.

Sao Tome and Principe, an island nation in the Gulf of Guinea, announced Tuesday (local time) that it cut so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan.

