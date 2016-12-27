Zambia: Lumezi MP Wins 2016 Woman of the Year Award

LUMEZI independent Member of Parliament Pilila Jere has won the Prestigious Inspirational Woman of the year 2016 Award.

Ms Jere won the award which is sponsored by Creative Associates International (CAI) in Washington DC.

In a letter signed by organisation chief executive officer, Charito Kruvant, CAI said the award is a result of Ms Jere's commitment to education in Zambia and the desire to improve literacy levels in the country.

Ms Jere, who is a teacher by profession was commended for boosting literacy in local Zambian languages in the early grades of one to four.

She also assisted in guidance and counseling outreach services for vulnerable students including adolescent mothers and helps out school girls to re-enroll.

Ms Jere had also been in charge of the "Read to Succeed" and assisted to improve early grade reading instruction in more than 1,200 primary schools.

"Education is like planting a seed. You plant a seed and you see it grow and then you see the fruits at the end of it," she said.

In commending Ms Jere, CAI , which started operating in 1977, commended her for assisting in educating vulnerable children as well.

"In your hands, more girls have gained access to education, vulnerable groups have found a voice and neighbours have joined together to build peace yet efforts of many women go unrecognized despite that so many benefitted from your achievements.

"Your commitment to change is unrivaled, you are an encouragement to others, especially young girls and women. You are changing the system for the better. You are an inspirational woman who deserves to be celebrated," CAI said.

The organisation further commended Ms Jere for being a woman for changing lives every day despite major obstacles.

And speaking in an interview after receiving the award, Ms Jere said that she was happy to receive the award and encouraged many other Zambian women to work hard.

She called for the empowerment of women to enable them contribute to national development.

"I am a proud lone ranger and I thank CAI and the people of Lumezi for the support and recognition of my efforts. I urge all women to stand up and be counted. What discourages women is the lack of resources and other empowerment.

"I call on the women not to shy away, do not hide behind shadows, do not fear a pond from afar, work well with the people, build trust and confidence, God will give you a way," she said.

Ms Jere further pledged to also work with the men and the youth in her constituency to foster development.

"We cannot get development on an individual basis. I will work with both the males and the females to ensure inclusiveness and development in Lumezi," Ms Jere said.