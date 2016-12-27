Zimbabwe: Minister - Zisco Likely to Re-Open in 2017

THE effectively mothballed Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel) will likely resume operations towards the end of 2017 with government short-listing potential investors in January.

A billion-dollar takeover of the stricken company collapsed after the Indian investors were put off by political bickering over the deal in then coalition government between Zanu PF and the MDC parties.

However, industry and commerce minister Mike Bimha recently told the media that government was optimistic about the prospects of reviving the company - once the pride of Zimbabwean industry.

Bimha said global steel prices have also started firming, increasing the chances of securing an investor for the Redcliff-based firm.

"We are, at the moment, looking for investors," the minister told a press conference in Harare.

"Actually, we have had a lot of interested investors even before the debt issue was resolved. Looking at the end of January 2017, we will be able to zero in and short-list these investors."

He added: "We are not just approaching the situation as it was before because a number of things have changed.

"As you are aware, in the past we needed an investor to take over ZISCO's debt but government, through Finance Ministry, has announced that it will take over the debt."

He also revealed plans by government to resuscitate Lancashire Steel and ZimChem with negotiations underway between his ministry, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the finance ministry.

"We are in the process of discussions with RBZ and Finance ministry to fund the resuscitation of Lancashire Steel Company and ZimChem Refineries for these will be necessary for production of rods and fences.

"We are also preparing for the construction of Beitbridge-Chirundu dualisation project and the two companies will feed into the project," he added.

Before its collapse, ZISCO was one the largest integrated steelmakers in Africa and the backbone of the Midlands province's economy.