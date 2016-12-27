26 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Dies in Krugersdorp Crash

A man was killed when a bakkie overturned on Groot Elandsvlei Road in Krugersdorp on Sunday night.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said reports from the scene indicated that the man was the only occupant in the bakkie at the time of the accident.

"Netcare911 paramedics worked alongside officials from the Krugersdorp Fire Department on scene," she said.

"The man was freed from the wreckage by rescue officials and thereafter declared dead on scene by paramedics," Mathe added.

In another incident, a mother and child were injured in a four-car pile-up on the N1 near Rivonia.

South Africa

Yes South Africa, December 27 Is a Public Holiday - Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed that Tuesday, December 27, will indeed be a public holiday, after South Africans inquired…

