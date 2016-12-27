South Africa: Man Dies in Krugersdorp Crash

A man was killed when a bakkie overturned on Groot Elandsvlei Road in Krugersdorp on Sunday night.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said reports from the scene indicated that the man was the only occupant in the bakkie at the time of the accident.

"Netcare911 paramedics worked alongside officials from the Krugersdorp Fire Department on scene," she said.

"The man was freed from the wreckage by rescue officials and thereafter declared dead on scene by paramedics," Mathe added.

In another incident, a mother and child were injured in a four-car pile-up on the N1 near Rivonia.

Source: News24