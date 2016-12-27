26 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Dies in Christmas Day Head-On Collision

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man died on Sunday night after the vehicle in which he was travelling with his family collided with another vehicle on Curie Avenue in Bloemfontein, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had found four occupants seated inside one of the light motor vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle was found walking around on the scene.

A man was declared dead at the scene, while his wife was found lying trapped in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were found seated in the back.

Meiring said the three sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Pelonomi Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

He said the driver of the second vehicle had escaped unscathed and was taken into custody.

"It is understood the local authorities were in pursuit of the lone driver when his vehicle collided head-on with the other vehicle."

Authorities were investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: News24

South Africa

Yes South Africa, December 27 Is a Public Holiday - Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed that Tuesday, December 27, will indeed be a public holiday, after South Africans inquired… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.