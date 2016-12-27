Uganda: Anglican Bishop Castigates People Who Stole His Meat

Masaka — Hundreds of Christians who turned up for Christmas prayers in St Paul's Cathedral at Kako in Masaka, suffered great embarrassment after the bishop openly castigated some members for stealing meat he had prepared for special guests.

Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale, who was recently consecrated Bishop of West Buganda, shocked his congregation when he revealed that people stole his meat that was meant for his visitors.

Last Wednesday, the Bishop invited clergy and other Christians to his residence at Kako Hill to attend Christmas carols.

It turned out that he had slaughtered two goats for his visitors. However, to his surprise, some of the raw meat was stolen by some people who were assigned to prepare the day's meal.

Carried to church

Bishop Katumba, who in his sermon decried dishonesty and untrustworthiness by Christians, which he said was affecting their faith, took time off to expound on the incident, threatening to name the individuals who he said had been captured by the CCTV cameras installed at his residence .

"I extracted the footage from the CCTV camera and clearly viewed the persons that were involved in the theft. All those involved has the obligation to come to me and repent of this wrong doing and negotiate on how I can delete the video, otherwise ,I will keep your embarrassing video," he noted, throwing the congregation into a moment of silence and some started murmuring.