Uganda: 45 Homeless After Wild Fire Razes Huts

Amuru — A total of 45 households in Amuru District have been left homeless after a devastating fire gutted their huts destroying household property worth millions of shillings.

The Saturday morning incident happened in Okidi centre A and B villages in Atiak Sub-county.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread from a nearby bush and was started by residents early in the morning.

Atiak Sub-county chairperson Wilfred Odiya Baguma confirmed the incident to Daily Monitor in an interview at the weekend. He said those affected are in dire need of food and shelter.

Mr Baguma explained that the fire destroyed food crops that the residents had just harvested and stored, saying this could spark a food crisis in the area.

"According to Mr Baguma, currently some of the affected residents are living with their relatives with no means of constructing shelter because the grass they are supposed to use was burnt down.

Cause

He, however, faulted charcoal burners for causing the fire saying they are the ones currently engaging actively in bush clearing through burning.

"We know our locals are also negligent. We have established that this fire was started by some charcoal burners," Mr Baguma said.

The district chairperson, Mr Michael lakony, could not be reached for comment on the matter as his known phone number wasn't available by press time.

The Aswa region police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, when contacted said he wasn't aware but promised to verify the information.

Annually, locals in the region lose household property worth millions of shillings to fires set to burn bushes in an effort to clear tall grass in the hunt for edible rats.