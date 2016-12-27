Uganda: How Long Will Makerere Remain Open This Time?

editorial

In the early afternoon of December 24, a letter from the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, directing the re-opening of Makerere University was widely circulated on social media.

By 4pm, Makerere University Council chairman, Dr Charles Wana-Etyem, addressed a lone press conference at which he officially communicated the re-opening of the university.

According to Dr Wana-Etyem, President Museveni having satisfied himself with the patriotic act of members of Muasa, who agreed to resume teaching, had directed the council to take immediate steps to re-open the university, two months after its closure.

"I am therefore, on behalf of the council, announcing the opening of Makerere University with immediate effect," Wana-Etyem said. It also emerged that lecturers had been paid salary for two months and incentives for one month instead of the eight the lecturers have been asking for.

However, the directive carries all symptoms of a Muasa that was held at ransom and were caught between a rock and hard place; denied pay (for two months) and risked going into Christmas without money, denied access to university facilities and property (and could not moonlight), and asked to negotiate on a literally empty pocket.

And what next? The new development, which will see students report on January 2, comes with a heavy load; students will be at the university for about seven weeks, will have one week of residential break before they resume their second semester, and lecturers are expected to submit all marks for the students expected to graduate in March not later than January 13.

So students and lecturers find themselves - again - in the awkward situation of having to do things in a helter-skelter manner under the crash arrangement.

Of course, it goes without saying that this kind of operation affects quality of learning.

The new visitation committee chaired by former minister Dr Abel Rwendeire and deputised by Lady Justice Keturah Katunguka should work hard and fast to end this conflict. And just like President Museveni in a November 14 letter addressed to the Chancellor said: "I am setting up a visitation committee to conduct an enquiry into Makerere University. This is not the first time I have set up such a visitation committee.

The new committee will review the reports of the old committees, find out what was implemented or not implemented and why, as well as making new recommendations if necessary," we hope this will be the end.

Otherwise, without thorough thought into the impasse, it will only be a matter of when, not if, the university will be closed again in the near future.