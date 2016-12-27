Uganda: Mathias Nsubuga, a Stern Administrator and Unifier

opinion

The year ends with new births and more deaths; as the cycle has been so it shall be in the foreseeable future. There goes Matthias Nsubuga Birekeraawo, whose demise has been deservingly reported about.

He was truly the principled, "true and just" type, who approached everybody and regarded all with respect.

During this year's campaigns, a small team and I engaged in specialised politcal research work in which we identified issues in various constituencies and in so doing, we interacted with a sizeable number of candidates.

Bukoto South is one area where we intervened and Nsubuga was one hopeful we met. He was facing NRM's Muyanja Mbabaali, the then Lwengo woman MP Gertrude Nakabira and Julius Sentamu.

When we met Nsubuga at one of the Kampala hotels, he had been at a requiem mass of somebody I forget but dashed to meet us.

It wasn't my first time to meet or speak to him, though, having interacted with him first when he joined Parliament in 2006.

Of course, we knew he was excited at the prospect of "being weighed" like all hopefuls but then his greatness manifested when he said he wasn't in the race to win as such. Why? Mbabaali owed him a fair sum, being costs of a successful earlier suit he had lodged that had seen the NRM legislator leave the House over academic deficiency.

That was 2012; then a by-election was held in which Nsubuga emerged winner over Alintuma Nsambu.

So, Nsubuga told my team that he was still suspicious of Mbabaali's papers and was chiefly contesting for the purpose of maintaining his status as an interested party in case he lost and decided to petition court again.

But he also said he wouldn't mind Mbabaali winning, so he could demand for settlement of his court costs.

Imagine a man wishing for a rival an avenue to earn so as to meet his obligations! How many human beings, leave alone politicians, of such heart can one find?

Mbabaali eventually won. The constituency certainly had a rich count of candidates.

Looking at the profile of mourners and the effortless eulogies, there is no question that "the loser" had credentials and connections in leadership circles to serve at any level.

Out of Parliament, he served greatly, if not more significantly; an important lesson that has eluded some who turn the race to the August House into a do or die matter.

I am sure Nsubuga knew that there was more work to be done in the field than in the containment and comfort of being a parliamentarian.